How Eva Amurri Martino Is Staying Healthy During Stressful Pregnancy

Sharing her secrets! Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino is going “above and beyond” to stay healthy ahead of baby No. 3.

“I thought I would share some of the things I’m doing this pregnancy to stay happy and healthy from my first trimester and beyond,” the actress, 34, wrote in a Monday, January 6, blog post. “These are all things I find that work for me personally, [but] every pregnant woman has to do what feels right to her, AND needs to do her due diligence to make sure that all of it is approved of by her own physician or midwife!”

The Undateable alum announced in September that she is expecting a baby boy with her now-estranged husband, Kyle Martino.

While carrying their little one, the New York native is focused on “drinking lots of water.” Since she gets “bored” of this, especially in the winter months, she always switches things up. “I’ll squeeze a lemon or an orange in it,” she wrote. “ You can also make some delish spa water by filling a pitcher with some chopped up fruit or veggies, and topping it all with water! Keep this in the fridge and fill your cup as needed.”

In addition to prenatal yoga, stretching and at-home workouts, Eva also loves going on walks. “I’ve been trying, as much as possible, to take the walking option whenever time and distance permits,” Susan Sarandon’s daughter explained. “I notice that getting out in the fresh air really helps me refresh my mindset and stay happy.”

That’s important for the pregnant star, who considers mental health to be a “huge part of [her] overall awareness and wellness.” She wrote, “Pregnancy can be so overwhelming and emotional in a variety of ways, and it can be frightening too! No matter how many times you’ve been down the road, adding a new human to the mix can bring up a ton of buried emotions and fears. Going through a divorce, and a big family transition on top of all of that has been a challenge for me — and prioritizing therapy has been an important way to stay on top of it all during this time. I highly recommend therapy while pregnant (and beyond!)”

Eva welcomed her and Kyle’s daughter, Marlowe, now 5, in 2014, followed by their son, Major, now 3, two years later.