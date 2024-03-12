Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are Star Wars icons, but their son, Laurie, is more into Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda.
“We have a little bit [of merch]. It creeps in,” Winstead, 39, revealed during the Monday, March 11, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
McGregor, who portrays Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the movie franchise and Obi-Wan Kenobi series, noted, “There’s a couple of Obi-Wan dolls that our son Laurie calls ‘Daddy.’”
Winstead said their 2-year-old will walk by the doll and say, “Oh, hi daddy!”
The Obi-Wan merchandise, however, doesn’t compare to Laurie’s Grogu collection, which is why the couple thought he would love meeting the character in real life.
“There was a big build-up to it because he’s got several Grogu stuffed animals that he loves. I mean, since he was born to now,” Winstead explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “He loves them. He wants to take them everywhere.”
The actress, who portrays Twi’lek pilot Hera Syndulla on the Ahsoka series, was excited to introduce her son to Baby Yoda during a set visit. Unfortunately, the meet and greet backfired.
“We were like, ‘Laurie, you’re going to meet the real Grogu!’ And he was like, a year and a half at this point,” Winstead recalled. “Everybody was there to make this happen to, like, bring Grogu to life in front of him … and it went really badly.”
McGregor, 52, revealed that their little one “freaked out” and “lost it” at the sight of the creature. “He did not like it,” the actor explained, to which Winstead said it was simply “too much” and “too weird” for him.
Winstead confessed that Laurie “screamed the whole time,” which McGregor said surprised the team on set. “The puppeteers were like, ‘Oh, sorry. Sorry.’ … [Laurie] was, like, screaming his head off.”
McGregor and Winstead were first linked in October 2017 after they worked together on Fargo. At the time, the Scottish actor was married to Eve Mavrakis, with whom he shares four children.
McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis, now 57, in January 2018, listing May 2017 as their month of separation. The legal split was finalized two years later.
Winstead was also married prior to her relationship with McGregor. She announced in May 2017 that she and Riley Stearns called it quits after seven years of marriage.
Despite the controversy around their initial romance, McGregor and Winstead’s relationship continued to flourish over the next few years. The twosome welcomed their son, Laurie, in June 2021 and tied the knot the following April.
In February 2023, the couple announced they were reuniting on screen to costar in Showtime and Paramount+’s upcoming series, A Gentleman in Moscow, which premieres this month.