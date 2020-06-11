Closing the chapter. Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have finalized their divorce more than two years after the actor moved on with Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The pair settled their estate earlier this month, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, June 10. The papers revealed that the estranged couple submitted a plan detailing their financial settlement.

The Scottish actor, 49, filed for divorce from Mavrakis, 53, in January 2018, after 22 years of marriage. McGregor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending the union and was seeking joint custody of the pair’s three youngest children, TMZ reported at the time.

Mavrakis, for her part, initially filed for sole physical custody of the minor children, with her estranged husband getting visitation.

McGregor and the French production designer share four kids, Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and Anouk, 9.

Months before the longtime couple split, McGregor sparked breakup rumors after he was spotted locking lips with Winstead, 35, in October 2017.

The Fargo costars took their relationship public at the beginning of 2018, despite getting heat from his eldest daughter.

Clara made headlines in July 2018 after she called Winstead a “piece of trash” in an Instagram comment. A month later, she explained to The Times that she was “angry and upset” after seeing photos of the duo together.

“There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment,” she told the outlet.

The Christopher Robin actor is still dating Winstead and revealed to Men’s Journal in November 2019 that he was “better” following his divorce. “I am happier,” he said. “I think that’s true.”

In March 2020 they were spotted sharing a kiss while out walking their dog in New York City.