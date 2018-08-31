Owning up to her mistakes. Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara McGregor is opening up about her negative remarks about the actor’s girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, revealing she spoke out of frustration.

Clara, 22 — who made headlines in July when she publicly slammed Winstead by calling her a “piece of trash” — spoke candidly about her choice of words in an interview with The Times published on Thursday, August 30.

“It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” Clara told the outlet. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

Clara’s public lack of approval over the relationship came just months after her father, 47, was spotted kissing Winstead, 33, at a London restaurant in October 2017. At the time, Ewan had not yet publicly ended his marriage of 22 years to ex Eve Mavrakis. Ewan and Winstead starred alongside each other during season 3 of the FX comedy Fargo.

Mavrakis, for her part, addressed breakup speculation the following month when a social media user commented on an Instagram post calling out the actor, saying “U are so much better than him!!! Take him for every penny u can!!!” The French fashion designer simply responded, “What can I do?”

The Christopher Robin star ultimately filed for divorce from Mavrakis, citing irreconcilable differences in January 2018. The former couple share four kids, Clara, Jamyan, 17, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 7.

Following their split, Ewan opened up in an interview with Good Morning Britain in August, where he revealed he had taken time off work to spend with their children.

“In actual fact it’s been brilliant having this time off,” he gushed of his brief break. “I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids. I’ve spent a lot of time doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars … Things that I felt like I wasn’t having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!