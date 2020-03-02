Big Apple, big love! Ewan McGregor and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead were spotted out in New York City on Sunday, March 1.

The couple bundled up and braved the cold together as they took a stroll on the Hudson River Walk in Manhattan with their dog.

The August: Osage County actor, 48, wore black sweatpants with a matching black jacket over a white hoodie and an Adidas hat while his lady love, 35, sported a black coat, black beanie, gray mittens and colorful scarf.

The pair walked hand in hand and stopped to share a kiss while spending the day with one another in the city that never sleeps.

Although the couple, who began dating in 2017 — three months after McGregor filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis — aren’t often photographed together, the Scottish actor recently gushed about Winstead in an interview.

“Lighter? Today? As opposed to then?” McGregor told Men’s Journal in its November 2019 cover story when speaking about his relationship with the 10 Cloverfield Lane actress after petitioning a judge to dissolve his marriage to Mavrakis, 53, and declare them both single the same month. “I am better. I am happier. I think that’s true.”

McGregor and Winstead, who were last photographed in March 2019, walking in Los Angeles on a rare date night, faced their fair share of drama as he moved on from his marriage.

In July 2018, Winstead was publicly called a “piece of trash” by McGregor’s eldest child.

The Moulin Rouge actor shares Clara, 24, Jamyan, 18, Esther, also 18, and Anouk, 9, with his ex-wife.

Clara, who called out her father’s current girlfriend via Instagram, later admitted she wrote the comment out of frustration. “It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” Clara told The Times in August 2018. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

