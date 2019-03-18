Keeping the spark alive amid the drama! Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, stepped out together for a rare date night on Sunday, March 17.

The pair looked cozy as they strolled hand in hand together before they entered the Sunset Marquis hotel in Los Angeles for a romantic dinner. The Christopher Robin star, 47, sported a leather biker jacket, loose black pants and military boots. The Smash star, 34, meanwhile, paired blue jeans and a polka-dot shirt with a brown coat.

Their public outing comes eight months after McGregor’s daughter Clara McGregor made headlines for slamming Winstead in a public Instagram post. “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???” Clara, 23, wrote in the comments section of a picture on a fan page in July 2018. “Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash 🙂 x.”

Clara later addressed her harsh words about Winstead in an interview with The Times in August 2018, revealing she spoke out of pure frustration.

“It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” Clara told the newspaper. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

Ewan and Winstead were first spotted locking lips at a London restaurant in October 2017. The Moulin Rouge! actor had not yet publicly ended his 22-year marriage with Eve Mavrakis when he was seen kissing his new girlfriend. He ultimately filed for divorce from the designer in January 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Ewan and Mavrakis share kids Clara, Jamyan, 17, Esther, 17, and Anouk, 8.

Ewan spoke out about the former couple’s split in an interview with Good Morning Britain in August 2018, revealing he took time off from work to spend with their children following the breakup.

“In actual fact it’s been brilliant having this time off,” he said of the decision to take a short break. “I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids. I’ve spent a lot of time doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars … Things that I felt like I wasn’t having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time.”

