Surprise! Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara revealed her dad and his partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, have welcomed their first child together.

“Welcome to the world little brother,” the Birthday Cake star, 25, captioned a Sunday, June 27, Instagram slideshow. “Congratulations to my Dad and Mary — this is the greatest gift.”

The actress gazed down at the infant in the social media upload, the little one resting in her arms in a star-patterned swaddle. Clara’s friend Ashley Benson commented on the sweet shots with heart emojis.

McGregor, 50, was first romantically linked to Winstead, 36, in 2017, while he was married to Eve Mavrakis. The former couple, who share Clara, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and Anouk, 10, split three months later.

In July 2018, Clara called her father’s Fargo costar a “piece of trash” via Instagram. An Instagram user referred to Winstead as the “most beautiful and talented woman on earth” at the time, and Clara wrote back, “Y’all are delusional.”

The New York University grad told The Times the following month that her comment wasn’t “the most mature way to go about things,” explaining, “I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

Clara seemingly bashed McGregor on social media again in January 2019 when posting a bikini photo of her mom. In reply to a comment about keeping Mavrakis from her boyfriends, Clara replied, “Nah I keep her away from a—hole men who leave my goddess of a mother.”

Two days later, the New York native clarified that she wasn’t “attacking” the Beauty and the Beast star or “calling him an a–hole.” She explained via Instagram Stories: “Let’s make one thing clear. I was simply saying she deserves someone who isn’t one.”

McGregor has been “happier” since dating Winstead, he gushed of their relationship in October 2019. “Lighter? Today? As opposed to then?” he said during a Men’s Journal interview. “I am better. … I think that’s true.”

The English star settled his divorce from Mavrakis in June of the following year.

He and Winstead have yet to address their baby boy’s birth.