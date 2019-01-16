No more playing nice. Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara McGregor seemingly slammed him for divorcing her mother, Eve Mavrakis, in a recent social media post.

Clara, 22, shared a bikini photo of her mom on Instagram on Monday, January 14. “My mother, ladies & gentlemen,” she wrote. “50 is the new 30 apparently.”

One commenter went on to further compliment Mavrakis, 52: “Good to know you have the smoke show genes … keep her away from your boyfriends.”

The model took the opportunity to slam the Fargo actor, 47. “Nah I keep her away from a—hole men who leave my goddess of a mother :),” she replied.

Ewan filed for divorce in January 2018 after 22 years of marriage. The split news came after the Golden Globe winner was spotted kissing Mary Elizabeth Winstead in London in October 2017. The couple, who costarred in season 3 of Fargo, were subsequently seen holding hands and cuddling on other occasions.

Clara previously insulted Winstead, 34, in July 2018, calling her father’s girlfriend “a piece of trash” on Instagram.

The eldest McGregor child — the Moulin Rouge! star and the production designer are also parents of Jamyan, 17, Esther, 17, and Anouk, 7 — spoke out about her remarks in an August 2018 interview with The Times. “It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” she explained at the time. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

The Christopher Robin actor revealed in August 2018 that he took a break from work to reconnect with his children. “In actual fact it’s been brilliant having this time off,” he told Good Morning Britain. “I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids. I’ve spent a lot of time doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars. … Things that I felt like I wasn’t having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!