Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie Expecting 1st Child

Baby makes three! Kit Harington and his wife, Rose Leslie, are expecting their first child together.

Leslie, 33, revealed her pregnancy — and her baby bump — in the new issue of U.K.’s Make Magazine in a black-and-white photo wearing a long black dress.

The actress and Harington, also 33, played out an epic love story on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Leslie portrayed the Wildling girl Ygritte while Harington played Jon Snow, who couldn’t bring himself to kill Ygritte in battle.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2012 and got engaged in September 2017. Harington and Leslie tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.

The Eternals star stepped out of the spotlight in 2019 to receive treatment following the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Harington’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that he “decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source told Us at the time that Harington decided to seek treatment with the help of his wife.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the insider said. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools. … [Rose] loves him very much. She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

A second source added, “Rose was a driving force for him to seek help and better himself. It was a very positive step Kit took getting himself into treatment.”

Leslie told Make Magazine that she and Harington have recently spent time together at their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, England, which she dubbed “the house that Jon Snow built.”

“It’s incredibly old,” the Honeymoon star said of the $2.2 million, 15th-century, two-story home. “We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”

Leslie added, “What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”