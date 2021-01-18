Surprise! Gigi Hadid Reveals When She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Major moment! Nearly four months after giving birth, Gigi Hadid reflected on finding out she was pregnant.

“I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” the model, 25, wrote via Twitter on Monday, January 18, referencing the February 2020 event. “I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom, [Yolanda Hadid], would pack me snacks before each show. Bless.”

The Los Angeles native included a baguette emoji, as well as a block of cheese in her tweet. She went on to share her “favorite pregnancy” snacks.

“It went it waves,” Hadid wrote. “Everything bagels [with] extra cream cheese, triple-chunk brownies. For breakfast — sourdough toast and tomato olive oil salad with lots of salt and pepper LOL. And Z[ayn Malik]’s ribs with fries. Random. Also arugula salads.”

The new mom added, “But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread and Dutch cheese. Except for in London, Taylor [Hill] gave me bagels. Backstage at Burberry [in February 2020] was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember.”

Two months after Gigi found out that she and the One Direction member, 28, had a little one on the way, Us Weekly confirmed the news. She told Jimmy Fallon at the time that she was “craving everything bagels” and eating one a day.

She gave birth in September 2020. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding her daughter’s hand. “So in love.”

The X Factor alum added with a post of his own: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The pair have yet to reveal their baby girl’s name. While they have given their social media followers glimpses of the infant’s head and hands, they’ve kept her face hidden.