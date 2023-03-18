New mom! Jane The Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first child.

The Not Dead Yet star, 38, was spotted carrying her little one in a baby carrier during a Saturday, March 18, walk in Los Angeles in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Rodriguez sported a black shirt and matching sweatpants while a white blanket covered the infant’s head. Neither the actress nor LoCicero, 38, further revealed their child’s birth date, name or sex.

The actress announced her pregnancy in July 2022 while celebrating her birthday with a sweet video of herself and The Bold And The Beautiful alum. “This birthday hits different. ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Rodriguez opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she was preparing to be a mom in August.

“My husband is training to be my doula. He’s really next level,” the Chicago native gushed about her beau. “He’s magical. He’s definitely the better half, so I’m hoping that he’ll just go on in there and pull our baby out.”

Rodriguez and the New York native initially met in 2016 when LoCicero appeared on an episode of Rodriguez’s hit CW show. However, the pair didn’t start dating until 2017.

The I Can And I Will production company owner shared in November 2017 how it took her now husband a while to make the first move.

“He thought I was being nice to him because I am nice to everyone that comes on the show,” Rodriguez explained during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “So he thought I was just being super sweet to him and I thought he was just being sweet on me because I’m the lead.”

The duo made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple in January 2017 at the SAG Awards.

Since then the couple has supported each other through not only several red carpet and premiere events, but also through some serious health scares.

The Filly Brown performer opened up about her chronic Hashimoto’s disease and how LoCicero has helped her cope.

“[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it’s equivalent to our self worth,” Rodriguez said in a February 2018 interview with Self. “This love is so easy.”

After months of engagement speculation, the Golden Globe winner finally confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2018 that she was engaged to LoCicero. “I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” Rodriguez shared with Us.

She continued: “It’s wonderful blessings like that, that make me realize that if I have an opportunity to help someone else, I want to.”

The TV stars tied the knot in May 2019 and shared videos of their nuptials on social media.

“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members’ my 9-year-old niece, Mia,” Rodriguez gushed via Instagram. “Thank you to my mother-in-law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!”