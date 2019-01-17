Cold feet? No way! Gina Rodriguez admitted only one thing kept her from marrying her fiancé, Joe LoCicero, after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards: work.

“[At] the Golden Globes, I loved my dress so much. It was the first time that I was like, ‘Can I purchase this dress after I wear it? I want to own this dress,’” the Jane the Virgin star, 34, told USA Today in an interview published on Monday, January 14. “And Joe was like, ‘Let’s just go right now! You’re done up, I’m done up. Let’s do it!’”

However, duty called. “Then we went to the afterparties instead,” she laughed. “But it could’ve been that night! If I didn’t have to direct the next day …”

Since the couple did not go through with the nuptials, wedding planning is still on the actress’ brain. “If you tell people you’re eloping, that’s not really eloping,” she said of wanting a small wedding.

In the meantime, Rodriguez is directing and starring in the final season of Jane the Virgin, and anticipating the release of her Netflix animated series, Carmen Sandiego, on Friday, January 18, and her film Miss Bala on February 1.

Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s engagement in July 2018. The Golden Globe winner sparked speculation when she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a sparkly new accessory earlier that month.

Rodriguez later confirmed the news exclusively to Us, gushing in August 2018: “I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told.”

The Annihilation star also told Us in September 2018 that her wedding plans were coming along quite slowly. “I have no time!” she admitted. “Jane [the Virgin] costars will [be invited]. They’re all here! They’re incredible. No, I don’t have any time.”

She continued: “I’m really hoping that my mother-in-law will just do it all and I’ll just show up. And I’ll be like, ‘Oh wow, great choices in flowers! Really love this!’”

