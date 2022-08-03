It all started on set. Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero first met on a 2016 episode of Jane the Virgin — the show that shot her to stardom — but they didn’t start dating until months later.

In a May 2017 interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the actress noted that the New Jersey native didn’t make a move right away. In fact, it wasn’t until six months after their onset​​ meet-cute that they ran into each other at a boxing gym.

“Do you think he tracked you down?” cohost Ryan Seacrest asked, to which the NYU alum joked, “Yes!”

Shortly thereafter, in January 2017, the pair made their first red carpet appearance at that year’s SAG Awards. Since then, LoCicero and Rodriguez have supported each other at numerous events, including when the I Want You Back actress sat in the front row to watch her partner become the California State Middleweight amateur Muay Thai Champion in June 2018.

One month later, the couple raised eyebrows with a vacation snap that showed off a large diamond sparkler on Rodriguez’s left finger. In August 2018, the Awake performer exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that she was engaged.

“I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” she gushed to Us at the time. “I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that like, knows he’s a human.”

The pair made things official in May 2019 in an intimate ceremony. The Kajillionaire actress wore a white satin Pronovias gown before changing into a second dress for the reception. In the video from their special day, both Rodriguez and LoCicero appeared to get emotional as the CW alum made her way down the aisle.

“Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!” Rodriguez captioned the video from her nuptials via Instagram.

In July 2022, nearly three years after tying the knot, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“This birthday hits different ❤️,” the Lost Ollie actress captioned an Instagram montage, including footage of the pair looking at a positive pregnancy test and crying.

Scroll down to experience the highlights of Rodriguez and LoCicero’s relationship: