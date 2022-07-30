Mama to be! Nearly three years after Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero tied the knot, they are expanding their brood.

“This birthday hits different ❤️,” the Jane the Virgin alum, 38, captioned a Saturday, July 30, Instagram montage, including footage of the pair looking at a positive pregnancy test and crying.

LoCicero, 35, also shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Saturday, writing, “Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess.” The Diary of a Future President producer replied, “Me and baby love you, papa.”

Following the twosome’s exciting baby news, several of their famous friends shared their congratulations, including Viola Davis, Derek Hough, Arielle Kebbel and Andy Grammer.

“Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE 😍,” Brittany Snow replied via Instagram comment on Saturday.

The twosome tied the knot in May 2019 nearly one year after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their engagement.

“I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” the Golden Globe winner gushed to Us in August 2018. “I have been very, very blessed with a very incredible man. … I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that like, knows he’s a human.”

Rodriguez and the New York native first connected on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016 when LoCicero had a brief cameo on the telenovela.

“He thought I was being nice to him because I am nice to everyone that comes on the show,” the actress said during a November 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “So, he thought I was just being super sweet to him and I thought he was just being sweet on me because I’m the lead.”

The TV director and LoCicero’s romance has continued heating up through the years.

“Her Health and her Joy are the most important things on this planet to me,” the Bold and the Beautiful alum captioned a July Instagram snap of his wife, days before they confirmed her pregnancy. “None of us can be Healthy or Joyful if the soil we walk upon, grow our food out of and ultimately are made of is not Healthy and Joyful as well. Let us all do our part to care for the Health and Joy of this planet: our Mother Earth.”

