Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Is Pregnant With Baby No 2

Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband David Stanley.

“Baby #2 on the way ❤️ We are pregnant and so excited and grateful,” the Glee alum, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 28. “It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time.”

In her announcement, Ushkowitz shared a pic of her donning a white flowy linen top that left room for her baby bump to breathe. She cradled her emerging bump and held up a pregnancy test with the positive results.

Several of Ushkowitz’s friends flocked to the comments section to share their congratulations for the happy couple.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Stars Who Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“Congrats mama!!” Daniella Monet replied, while Nina Dobrev left a series of heart-eye emojis.

Ushkowitz first shared the exciting news to People and confessed that she didn’t think her pregnancy was real at first. The podcast host admitted she found out the news while she was on vacation visiting her family and decided to pack a pregnancy test just in case.

“So I packed it and the day before we left the trip, I was like, ‘Something feels very familiar about this feeling and let me just take this test.’ I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped,” she recalled to the outlet. “I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course.”

When Ushkowitz went to tell her husband that she was pregnant, he automatically realized they were expecting just based on her facial expression.

“He just knew and he was just so, so happy,” she gushed. “We were so excited for our daughter to be a big sister and to expand our family. It’s just really, really special.”

Related: 'Glee' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years Lea Michele and more Glee alums have found their happily ever afters off-screen. The Fox musical drama aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Michele and late costar Cory Monteith played New Directions leaders Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, respectively, and sparked a real-life romance while playing the high school sweethearts. They dated until […]

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 after getting engaged two years prior. Six months after their nuptials, Ushkowitz announced that she and Stanley were expecting their first child.

“Our hearts are so full,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Stanley cradling her bump. “Baby Girl Stanley coming in June.”

In June 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Emma, now 2.

Related: Ever! Josey! Get to Know Glee's Next Generation Since Glee ended, many of the former stars have welcomed children. Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester, and wife Renee Puente share son Revel and daughter Phoenix born in October 2017 and July 2021, respectively. Phoenix was the pair’s rainbow baby, as Puente suffered a miscarriage in October 2019. Naya Rivera, who […]

“Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️,” Ushkowitz wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn. Only the baby’s hand was pictured while the camera focused on the actress’ “Mama” necklace.

Since Emma’s arrival, Ushkowitz has given fans a few glimpses of her little one as she continues to grow. Last month, the Broadway star opened up about what motherhood means to her as she celebrated Mother’s Day with her family.

“There is nothing in the world that makes me feel more whole and happy than being your Mama. 🤍,” she captioned a snap of her and her daughter on the beach rocking floppy sun hats.