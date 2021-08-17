The Flash has entered fatherhood! Grant Gustin and his wife, Andrea “LA” Thoma, have welcomed their first baby.

“Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed,” the new mom, 33, captioned a Tuesday, August 17, Instagram photo of their baby girl’s feet. “We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.”

The actor, 31, revealed their pregnancy news with an ultrasound photo in February. “Unbelievably excited,” the Virginia native wrote via Instagram at the time. “As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too.”

Thoma did note in her social media announcement that their pups are “thrilled,” writing, “Adding one more to the crew!”

“Yayyayaayyyyy!!!” Gustin’s costar Melissa Benoist commented on the social media upload, while Danielle Panabaker wrote, “Yay! So excited for you both!”

Two months later, the fitness guru shared black-and-white photos from her baby shower. “Throwback to getting showered with love by the sweetest friends,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Baby G is one lucky nugget. Also so so proud of my baby daddy for wrapping season 7!!”

Not only did the physical therapist continue to show her baby bump progress with her followers, but she documented her exercise as well, from a “lower body workout at 22 weeks” to a “seated upper body” workout that same month.

She and Gustin met in 2016, and the Glee alum proposed at the beach the following year. “We worked out on the beach, and I forgot the [engagement] ring was in my backpack,” he told Conan O’Brien of the special moment in 2018. “When we were sitting on the beach afterwards, I thought she saw it. It turns out she hadn’t. … It was such an impromptu proposal and random moment, she thought I was joking, actually, when I proposed. It was obviously not a very good proposal. She laughed at first. But then she said yes.”

The couple wed in December 2018 in Los Angeles, which the groom clarified at the time was their second wedding. They previously had a symbolic ceremony in Malaysia with the bride’s family.

In December 2020, the pair celebrated two years of marriage with throwback photos. “Love you more now than I did then. Truly,” Gustin gushed via Instagram at the time. “You inspire me to be better every day. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don’t know who I’d be without you.”

As for Thoma’s tribute, she wrote, “Two years with my ride or die. You keep getting sexier every year. Lord help me.”