Gwyneth Paltrow is just like Us: Sometimes she needs her kids to translate internet memes and pop culture in-jokes. In an interview with Cultured, the Oscar-winner and lifestyle guru, 51, admitted that her son Moses, 18, and daughter Apple, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, act as her own personal meme translators.

“This one meme, ‘I’m baby,’” the GOOP founder said. “I’m like, What the f—? What does that mean? And then everyone tries to explain what ‘I’m baby’ means. I finally got it.”

The “I’m baby” meme has been around since 2017 and stems from an unfortunate autocorrect from a panicked teen texting their mother during a home invasion. Seven years later, Paltrow is finally in on the joke, but she still barely understands internet culture.

She confirmed that TikTok is “never happening” for her, and despite liking True Detective, television is in a “sad state.” She’s even dismissive of magazines, saying she reads a few, but many have “gone by the wayside.”

Paltrow said she hopes others follow her lead in unplugging from the noise around them.

“I would love there to be a return to self,” she said. “Not in a narcissistic way, but everybody gets such a barrage of incoming stuff all the time that I think people become disconnected from themselves. There’s a lot of anesthetizing that goes on in the culture. People don’t want to feel pain or discomfort, which, unfortunately, is part of being human. I feel like everybody’s getting pulled around on a leash by culture right now — all the ‘shoulds.’ I wish for a return to a really robust inner life.”

It tracks, then, that Paltrow would launch a mediation app. Called Moments of Space, the AI-powered app released in March and takes an “eyes open” approach to meditation.

But when she closes the app, she still needs her kids around to explain the latest in Internet culture. With Moses headed off to college in the fall, Paltrow will be left an empty-nester, but she hopes her son follows Apple’s lead and keeps in touch.

“Luckily, I talk to my daughter multiple times a day, and I’m sure when Moses goes it will be the same,” she said. “But in the meantime, until September, I have my son here to explain to me what all these crazy things that pop up are.”