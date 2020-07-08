Buying for her boy! Gwyneth Paltrow purchased an unconventional gift for her 14-year-old son, Moses, while quarantined together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane,” the Oscar winner, 47, wrote in a recent Goop post.

The Shakespeare in Love star went on to share her methods, from making the “perfect pot of lentils” to finding a “steady rotation” of outfits.

Paltrow added, “There’s been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun.”

The Los Angeles native shared a link to her son’s 450-piece puzzle, designed by freelance illustrator Julia Heffernan.

The Goop creator shares Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, as well as their 16-year-old daughter, Apple. Paltrow gushed about her “unbelievable” son in an April Instagram tribute for his 14th birthday.

"He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself," the Politician star captioned the social media upload at the time.

She and the Coldplay frontman, 43, split in 2014 after a decade of marriage. Paltrow has since moved on with husband Brad Falchuk, while the Grammy winner is dating Dakota Johnson.

“It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done,’” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar of her coparenting relationship with the “Yellow” singer. “It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. … We put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”