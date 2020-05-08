LOL! Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt and more stars shared funny text messages from their moms with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Can I come swim? My pool is 72 burrr,” the Goop creator, 47, who lives next door to mom Blythe Danner, read from her phone in a Thursday, May 7, Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip. “Don’t have to eat. I have plenty. Actually, going for a walk. Maybe tomorrow. No, fine. I changed my mind. Didn’t want to get wet.”

As for Elle Fanning, the All the Bright Places star’s mom, Heather Arrington, warned her youngest daughter against diving into swimming pools and lakes “ever ever.”

The Georgia native, 22, read, “You cannot rely on someone saying it’s safe or thinking that it’s deep enough. Oceans have sandbars that look deep, but really are up to your ankle. Just go in at steps or scoot in on your bottom gently. Even jumping feet first is dangerous too, unless you ball up tightly. You can jam your legs and do the same damage if you don’t ball up when jumping. Avoid both. You’re TALL and you can NOT risk it at all! Never! No matter what. Love you.”

Lakeith Stanfield‘s mom, Karen Garrett, asked him if he wanted burritos her “homegirl” was selling, while Will Arnett’s mom, Edith Palk, reminded him that she could utilize the pause button watching The Crown to talk.

Blunt, 37, cracked up while reading her mom’s text, addressed to “boop.” Joanna Mackie wrote, “Interesting day here. Was wielding a handheld small vacuum on the stairs yesterday. Missed my footing, fell backwards, vacuum whirled up and crashed onto my arm and then onto the whole floor. I executed some sort of swivel halfway down the stairs and nearly followed it nose first but managed to clutch the banisters. Thought my arm was broken but just badly bruised. Phew. I finished the day with a lovely Thai meal with Seb.”

Watch the video above for more stars’ hilarious texts, from January Jones to Renée Zellweger.

