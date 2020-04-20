Aunt-to-Be! Hailey Baldwin Gushes About Sister Alaia Baldwin’s Pregnancy

Aunt in the making! Hailey Baldwin had the best response to her sister Alaia Baldwin’s pregnancy news.

“I made something extra special for @andewaronow’s birthday this year,” the pregnant star, 27, captioned a black-and-white photo of her husband, Andrew Aronow, kissing her bare baby bump on Friday, April 17. “#BabyAronow coming to ya August 2020. #itsagirl #happybirthday and #yourewelcome.”

Hailey, 23, commented on the social media upload, “My niece. Screaming.”

The model went on to share the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, “I’m gonna be an Aunty!!!!!!”

The Drop the Mic host spoke in November 2018 about her plans to start a family with her husband, Justin Bieber. “I love kids,” she told Vogue Arabia at the time. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

Hailey and the Grammy winner, 26, tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse.

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the couple four months later. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

The pair invited their loved ones to their second wedding ceremony in September 2019 in South Carolina. Ireland Baldwin, Scooter Braun and Kendall Jenner attended the nuptials, an insider told Us exclusively at the time, adding, “It’s core family and friends under 100 people.”

The “Habitual” singer was “extremely nervous” about commitment ahead of his July 2018 proposal, he told Ellen DeGeneres in January.

“I felt like, in the past, we had talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say ‘yes,’” he explained to the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, at the time. “I was more nervous about, ‘Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say?’ Because that’s a serious commitment, when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and be faithful.”

Bieber went on to say that he had “always wanted” to be a husband and ultimately decided to “follow through” with his decision.