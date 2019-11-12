



There for her. Hailey Baldwin sent Hilaria Baldwin a supportive message after the fitness guru’s second miscarriage.

“I’m so sorry,” the model, 22, commented on her aunt’s tragic Instagram reveal on Monday, November 11. “Love you guys.”

The “Mom Brains” podcast cohost, 35, shared emotional footage on social media explaining her pregnancy loss to her and Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Carmen. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” the Living Clearly Method author captioned the video. “We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. … I’m really devastated right now. I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say. I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

She and the Emmy winner, 61, announced in September that they were expecting their fifth child after suffering a miscarriage in April. “It is still very early, but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” the former yoga instructor captioned her reveal at the time. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel OK.”

The following month, the pair, who wed in 2012, used baby dolls and strollers to tell Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 17 months, that they had a little sister on the way.

Alec told Us earlier this month that he and Hilaria planned to stop expanding their family after baby No. 5. “How dare you say that?” the actor joked when asked about having a sixth. “This is it.”