Halle Bailey stepped out in public for the first time since giving birth to her son.

Bailey, 23, looked fabulous while attending Billboard’s New Nominees dinner at The Sun Rose in Hollywood on Tuesday, January 30. For the occasion, she showed off her postpartum figure in a corset top and a fitted mini skirt. Bailey teamed the look with a silky coat and red heels.

Bailey and boyfriend DDG welcomed son Halo in December 2023 after keeping her pregnancy private from fans. Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a post on January 6 of the newborn holding her hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

After giving birth to Halo, Bailey confronted fans’ claims that she “lied” about being pregnant while hiding her belly bump.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey,” she wrote via X, adding, “Making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

DDG, 26, addressed the birth by stating the obvious — that he and Bailey are not yet planning to have another baby. “[It’s] too early,” he said in a January Snapchat Story, explaining they have to wait “six weeks” to try and conceive again.

“I don’t want to split attention too quick,” he added, sharing that he wants to give Halo his “full-blown attention.”

DDG completed the video by gushing that Halo is “our whole world is him right now … I want him to experience that for a few years.”

Halle and DDG started dating in 2022, years after she stumbled across his YouTube page in 2015. Although she “forgot about him” after seeing his video, per Essence, he later messaged her on social media and “the rest is history.”

After taking their relationship public, Halle opened up to British Vogue about their “deeply sacred” bond in April 2023. “Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she gushed, adding, “I like all of the scary feelings that come with that. I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.