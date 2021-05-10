Spreading the love! Heather Rae Young and Christina Haack sweetly honored each other while celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo of a bouquet, writing, “Thank you @heatherraeyoung.” The floral arrangement featured a note, reading, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever. We love you so much.” The card was signed by Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s two kids — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

El Moussa, 39, gave his ex-wife a sweet shoutout on his own Story, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day @christinahaack. We have some incredible kids. Hope you guys had fun.”

Young, 33, who got engaged to the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star in July 2020, received flowers of her own from the little ones. “Thank you @christinahaack,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

The real estate agent and her fiancé celebrated the holiday with their own moms but were “missing the kiddos,” Young went on to write on her Story.

As for Haack, the Flip Your Life author spent time with Taylor, Brayden and their younger brother, Hudson, 20 months. (The Christina on the Coast star shares the toddler with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.) The siblings jumped on a trampoline first thing in the morning before enjoying a boat ride.

Last month, Young exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Haack “talk daily” while coparenting. “They’re the most important thing in the world to all of us,” the Netflix personality gushed in April. “So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Taylor and Brayden consider Young to be their “bonus mom,” the California native went on to tell Us. “I’m raising them at our house. They love me. I love them so much, but I think the most challenging [thing] was coming in when they were already 3 and 8 and they’re already little people, they already have the personalities, they already had a routine. I came in after the fact. So [I’ve been] just kind of fitting my way into their lives … and not overstepping boundaries or rules. I can set my boundaries with the rules that are in place that I want to have at our home.”