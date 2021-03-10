Hilaria Baldwin has her work cut out for her. The fitness guru has been breast-feeding two children since her son Eduardo and daughter Lucia’s arrivals.

“Let me tell you something you might already know: breast-feeding two babies is no joke,” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, 37, captioned a Tuesday, March 9, Instagram Story selfie. “I’m devouring any liquid I can get my hands on. But you all know that this is a favorite.”

The Boston native went on to call herself a “cow,” noting that she was “tired and thirsty.”

The former yoga instructor gave birth to her and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child in September 2020, followed by Lucia via surrogate five months later. The pair are also the parents of Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2, while the actor, 62, shares daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria compared their youngest two children to “twins” in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him,” the Yoga Vida creator wrote at the time. “We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives. We love you so much.”

The following week, Hilaria candidly addressed the “challenges” of having two babies so close in age. “Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around, so I’m just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu … until I get a genius idea how to get out of this [s–tty] situation,” she told her Instagram followers.

Despite the newborn struggles, Hilaria considers 3 to be the “trick[iest] age.”

The Living Clearly Method author told Parents magazine in December 2020: “They have such complicated emotions, and they are able to articulate so many things, but not able to self-regulate as well as when they get a little bit older. But you know, at the same time, they’re still super cute. So we’re very forgiving.”

Hilaria works hard to teach the little ones to “outgrow bad behavior” over time. “My goal is not to deal with my ego [or] force the: ‘I’m so angry at you right now,'” she exclusively explained to Us Weekly in August 2020. “You want to be inside the situation and be present for them, but you want to be outside enough to give them the perspective of what’s really going on.”