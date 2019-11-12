



In a new Instagram post, Baldwin uploaded a makeup-free selfie from her hospital bed. She underwent a procedure after losing a baby girl would have been her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

“Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery … but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok,” Baldwin, 35, wrote on Tuesday, November 12, after undergoing a dilation and curettage (D&C). “I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time.”

The Spanish-born star — who learned that she’d lost her baby after seeing her doctor for her four-month checkup — continued, “You have no idea how much this means to me. One foot in front of the other … now I begin the healing journey ❤️”

Hilaria also reflected on the loss in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, where she stated that it was “a sad reality” and added how she “didn’t know so many tears existed in the body.”

The “Mom Brains” podcast host shared the devastating news on Monday, when she posted a heartbreaking video of herself visibly upset as her 6-year-old daughter, Carmen, held her close and comforted her mama with kisses. She thanked her child for saying that she’s “sorry mommy’s sad.”

The yoga instructor wrote that she explained to Carmen that the “baby isn’t going to come after all,” but noted that she will “try very hard to give her a little sister” in the future.

“I’m really devastated right now … I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” she wrote. “I don’t know what else to say … I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

Hilaria, who married the 30 Rock alum in 2012, also stated that the couple are “so lucky with our 4 healthy babies” Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 17 months.

The couple announced in September that they were expecting her fifth child five months after revealing she suffered a miscarriage. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” she said in an Instagram Story video.

Though Hilaria acknowledged it was “early” to share the news, she noted that she didn’t “want to hide the pregnancy” because the “first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea.” With this in mind, she admitted that she didn’t “want to have to pretend that I feel OK.”