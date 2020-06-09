Tough talk. Hilaria Baldwin is stumped after her 6-year-old daughter, Carmen, asked where babies come from.

“I need advice,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, wrote on her Monday, June 8, Instagram Story. “Carmen is super fascinated with how babies are made. I used to be able to get out of getting into it too much by asking her what she thinks, then she would lose interest. Now she is very much asking for a straightforward answer.”

The pregnant fitness guru went on to write that Carmen “will be 7 in a couple months” and has already learned a little bit about conception from one of her friends.

“[She heard that] babies are made with a seed and an egg, but she wants to know how they get inside the womb’s body,” the Yoga Vida co-creator, who also shares Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, with her husband, Alec Baldwin, explained. “Is that too young? What do I do?”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost has also been speaking with her daughter about racism following George Floyd’s May 25 death.

“We’ve been having many small talks that I believe are age-appropriate,” Hilaria wrote on her Thursday, June 4, Instagram Story. “Interesting to listen to how a 6-year-old explains diversity. Carmen is sure that nothing and no one is exactly the same. No one has ever existed who is exactly like you and no one will ever be quite like you again.”

She encouraged her social media followers to speak with their children about “everything,” explaining, “Even if they don’t bring [these things] up first, we must begin conversations to prepare them for what they will experience out in the world. Of course, in an age-appropriate way.”

Hilaria and Alec, 62, announced in April that they are expecting baby No. 5 after multiple miscarriages. “I don’t have the words to express how this [heartbeat] sound makes us feel,” the pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Later that same month, Hilaria told Us Weekly exclusively that Carmen is “really, really excited” for another younger sibling. As for her brothers, she told Us, “They’re just like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”