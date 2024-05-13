Hilary Duff shared an empowering message on her first Mother’s Day since giving birth to her fourth baby, daughter Townes.

“Happy Mother’s Day- it’s messy and hard and high and low and sticky and bright and warming and beautiful,” the 36-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 12, sharing a montage of sweet family moments. “So grateful for all these people who chose me. So grateful to have this mayhem under one roof.”

Duff celebrated “the support systems” helping her to raise her blended family, from her “comic of a husband” to her inner circle of friends. “And very important to also be grateful for myself … I dig deep everyday to give enough or a little more to these people I love and really find out what I’m made of,” she continued. “I wouldn’t know how to do that if my mama didn’t do it for me♥️ sending love out 😘💗💐✨.”

The Disney Channel alum shares son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. Earlier this month, Duff announced the arrival of the couple’s third baby together.

Related: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Relationship Timeline Hey now, hey now! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s relationship is what dreams are made of. The former Lizzie McGuire star and the musician, who got married in December 2019, are one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples. They’re also one of the most relatable, thanks to their social media posts about scrolling through Postmates in […]

“Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those Cheeks!” she gushed via Instagram alongside photos from her May 3 delivery.

Koma, 36, made sure Duff felt the love on Sunday by sharing glimpses into their life at home. “To the greatest to ever do it @hilaryduff,” he captioned an Instagram Story upload. “Watching you be a mother to our kiddies is a masterclass in parenthood, patience, love, and fashion.”

The musician, who often showcases his sense of humor via social media, took a more serious approach to his Mother’s Day message. “It’s an honor to get to do this whole raising kids thing with you and and I’m so glad you quadrupled down and decided to do it again and again and again with me @hilaryduff,” he wrote.

Related: Hilary Duff's Family Photos With Her 4 Kids Hilary Duff has welcomed four children with Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma over the years. The actress became a mom in March 2012 when she gave birth to her and then-husband Comrie’s son, Luca. Duff and the former professional ice hockey player separated in 2014, nearly four years after their California wedding. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, […]

By the next slide, however, his playful personality had returned. “I’ve been called a mother f—ker so many times in my life but it’s never meant as much as it does in the context of us,” he teased. “PS: Our kids are starting to figure out who you are to the world.”

Before exchanging vows in December 2019, Duff opened up to Us Weekly about how parenting brought her and Koma “even closer” as a couple.

“We feel happier and more in love than ever,” she said in May 2019. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.'”