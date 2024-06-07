Hilary Duff’s son Luca is graduating from middle school and his mom could not be prouder.

Duff, 36, shared a video of her and her son in the car, headed to graduation, on Thursday, June 6. Luca, 12, is wearing a navy blue suit and tie in the front seat, leaning toward the camera as Duff drives. “It Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino is playing in the background.

“My guy is graduating today,” Duff wrote on the post. “Got my waterproof mascara on.”

In the next post, Luca is seen walking and talking with a friend, wearing blue and white Nike Dunks. Duff’s final post is of Luca standing and smiling, presumably after graduation. “Incredible guy right here,” she wrote on the image with a sticker of a graduation cap.

Related: Hilary Duff’s Family Album: Photos of Her Kids With Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma Hilary Duff has welcomed four children with Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma over the years. The actress became a mom in March 2012 when she gave birth to her and then-husband Comrie’s son, Luca. Duff and the former professional ice hockey player separated in 2014, nearly four years after their California wedding. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, […]

Duff, a mother of four, shares Luca with ex-husband, former NHL star Mike Comrie. She and current husband Matthew Koma share daughters Townes, 5 weeks, Mae James, 3, and Banks Violet, 5.

Her congratulatory Luca messages are the latest in an Instagram feed filled with content of her kids. She most recently celebrated Luca in March on his 12th birthday, sharing a video compilation of him with his siblings and mom during holidays, basketball games and more.

Duff later celebrated Townes’ birth, sharing the first photos of her on May 7, three days after she was born. The former Lizzie McGuire star previously tried serving Townes an eviction notice in order to speed up her arrival.

“Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!

“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty,” she wrote.

A couple days later, she shared a Mother’s Day montage of her kids, reflecting on her gratitude as a mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day- it’s messy and hard and high and low and sticky and bright and warming and beautiful,” she wrote. “So grateful for all these people who chose me. So grateful to have this mayhem under one roof – appreciative of the support systems we have- grateful for my comic of a husband – all my friends , moms or not, and very important to also be grateful for myself …I dig deep everyday to give enough or a little more to these people I love and really find out what I’m made of… I wouldn’t know how to do that if my mama didn’t do it for me♥️ sending love out 😘💗💐✨”