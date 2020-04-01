Staying occupied! Hilary Duff’s kids messed around with their dog’s crate while self-quarantining at home amid the coronavirus.

The Younger star, 32, posted funny footage on her Tuesday, March 31, Instagram Story of her son, Luca, 8, telling his 17-month-old sister, Banks, “No,” while she whined from inside of the cage.

“What day are we on?” the Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the video.

The actress, who shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and Banks with her husband, Matthew Koma, has been social distancing with her brood during the pandemic.

“Nice fresh air with my sunshines,” the Texas native captioned a March 10 selfie hiking with her little ones. “Looks like we won’t be able to do this for a while with the new rules. If we all follow faster the quicker things can go back to normal. We are on day 10 over here. Love, health, and dry ass hands too all.”

Duff’s eldest even celebrated his 8th birthday at home on March 20 and helped make his own cake the night before.

Koma, also 32, honored his stepson with a sweet Instagram tribute at the time, writing, “I couldn’t be more proud + honored to watch him become the little man, son, brother and role model he is. Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing. We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize.”

The “Kisses Back” singer went on to write directly to Luca, adding, “Thank you for letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do, and for just simply being you. We’ll always, always be the ‘sweet team.’”

He and Duff tied the knot in December 2019 in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.