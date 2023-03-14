A thoughtful present. Hoda Kotb praised Jamie Lee Curtis for thinking of her and her daughters amid the chaos of awards season and sending them a gift after 3-year-old Hope’s hospitalization.

“I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all the Amazon stuff that you get, and Jamie Lee — I opened a package and inside I saw two teddy bears … that you had given to my girls,” the journalist, 58, told the newly minted Oscar winner, 64, during the Tuesday, March 14, episode of the Today show.

The Oklahoma native noted that the package also included a “beautiful” item from Curtis’ My Hand in Yours charity, which is a nonprofit organization that raises money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The Halloween actress also included a note that read: “I know it was scary. This is for your girls.”

Kotb thanked the Scream Queens alum for reaching out during a busy time in her career, which culminated on Sunday, March 12, with Curtis’ Best Supporting Actress win at the Oscars.

“I thought to myself, ‘In the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids,'” Kotb told Curtis, who appeared on the show via video chat. “And I can’t tell you how touching and how beautiful I thought that was. And I just wanted to say thank you.”

The True Lies actress assured Kotb that she understood what she was feeling when Hope was hospitalized last month. The NBC anchor shares Hope and daughter Haley Joy, 6, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“Listen, I get it. It’s the hardest thing in the world,” Curtis said with tears in her eyes. “There’s nothing scarier in the world than a sick kid. And that’s why I made My Hand In Yours, and that’s why I support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, as you support your children’s hospital. This is what we do; this is what they do 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. They show up for your family. So, I was simply showing up for yours in the way I could.”

Kotb was notably absent from the Today show for much of February, returning to the live broadcast on March 6. The children’s book author revealed that she had been with Hope, who was hospitalized for a health issue.

“My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Kotb explained to cohost Savannah Guthrie. “I’m so grateful she’s home. … I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

Kotb began tearing up as she thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for the little one during her hospital stay. “When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out … I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses,” she said. “And I’m grateful to my family.”

Later in the episode, Kotb told Jenna Bush Hager that Hope was on the mend at home. “She’s vibrant and brilliant,” the Where We Belong author added. “I’m over the moon that she’s home.”