How Angelina Jolie Stays Calm, Keeps Her 6 Kids From ‘Feeling’ Her Anxiety

Practical parenting. Angelina Jolie makes sure not to convey her worries to her six children, keeping her problems her own.

“Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about,” the Oscar winner, 45, told Harper’s Bazaar on Friday, June 12. “I put all my energy into them.”

The actress, who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, told the outlet that quarantining with her brood amid the coronavirus pandemic has “reminded [her] daily of what is most important.”

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star shared a story from their time hanging at home when “Vivienne’s bunny passed away.” Jolie said, “We adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time and on the dogs, snake and lizard.”

Jolie confirmed in April that her family was “all locked in” and “doing alright” amid the COVID-19 spread. Her eldest son returned from his college in South Korea, Yonsei University, the previous month.

“Maddox is … focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early everyday and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards.”

She told DongA Daily later that same month: “He’ll be going back as soon as things settle. … I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is of course close at the moment because of the pandemic, but he is not transferring schools.”

The Los Angeles native split from Pitt, 56, in 2016, and the former couple are “more cordial” in coparenting now than ever.

“Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,” a source told Us exclusively of the former Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars last month. “They’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”