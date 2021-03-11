Full house! Jennifer Garner says that her three kids are to blame for all of their pets.

“I love my chickens, I love the fish, but what has happened is my kids have discovered that if they want to have pets … they give [them to] me for my birthday or for Mother’s Day,” the actress, 48, explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, March 11. “’Guess what, Mom? We’re getting you a fish tank.’ They filled a little pretend fish tank with colorful things, and it was a whole thing. And of course, I buy the fish tank.”

The Yes Day star loves to watch “fish TV” with Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “We’ll just put little chairs in front of them and watch and see,” the Texas native said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “They really do have personalities and they’re just fish.”

As for her chickens, the Alias alum is waiting to welcome her newest additions — Ellen DeHeneres, Kelly Cluckson and Jimmy Fowlon. “My chickens are so darn healthy that they are living way past their life expectancies,” Garner gushed. “They’re just laying away. … They weren’t off very long this year. They wanted to get back to it.”

The birds “really like” her eldest daughter best, but the Golden Globe winner joked, “They will come for me if I have a box of worms in my hand. Who doesn’t?”

Garner also has a rescue dog Birdie and a cat at home. The Love, Simon star walks the latter in a stroller, she told DeGeneres, 63, in June 2020. “One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house [amid the coronavirus pandemic],” she explained at the time. “And I said ‘What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks.’ And she said, ‘I want to take the cat.’ I want Jessica Seinfeld to know I blame her because she is like a cat lady, and all of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks, and it has a leash.”

The cat is “happy about” going on walks with the family, she said, adding that he is “very titillated by the whole adventure.”

The Emmy nominee shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck. When their children get married, the former couple will “dance,” Garner said in a Wednesday, March 10, Hollywood Reporter interview. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”