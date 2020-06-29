How Jimmy Fallon Feels About Daughters Crashing Interviews Amid Quarantine

In the spotlight! While Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, normally keep their kids “out of the public eye,” that has changed since filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do a lot of my interviews in this little, like, chamber,” the host, 45, said on Friday, June 26, during NBC’s The Tonight Show: A Conversation with Jimmy Fallon and Paula Pell. “I can see one of them just sneaking on the floor, like spying on me. You’ll see, like, a little foot or something come up here or something. … They don’t quite realize that it’s going out to millions of people. They’re just kind of goofing and they think it’s almost like a home movie.”

The Saturday Night Live alum loves that Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5, can “let it rip” on camera, and then he can decide what footage to use.

“I try to keep the kids out of the public eye and all that stuff,” the New York native said. “I was just like, ‘If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it real. I’m going to just show you exactly [how they are].’”

The Grammy winner and Juvonen, 53, welcomed Winnie and Frances in 2013 and 2014, respectively, via surrogates. Since Fallon began quarantining with his family in March during the COVID-19 pandemic, his daughters have been spotted in multiple episodes of his NBC show, from revealing strawberry-stains pants to climbing all over him.

In April, the actor’s eldest daughter interrupted his interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson to tell him that she had lost a tooth.

“This is big news,” Fallon said, pulling Winnie onto his lap to show the “Level Up” singer, 34, and the Seattle Seahawks player, 31. “Tell them what happened. … Winnie I’m so happy.”

The little one said, “Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out, and then it worked.”

Before sending her out of the room, the Emmy winner said, “Hopefully the Tooth Fairy knows that this happened and will be visiting you tonight. I’m so proud of you, buddy.”

Fallon taught Winnie and her younger sister how to best wash their hands with a catchy song in March. “Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face,” he sang at the time. “If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, then the world will be a better place.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone