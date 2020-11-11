Staying positive. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are focusing on their tight-knit family following their September pregnancy loss.

“Whenever we go through personal challenges — and I think challenges as a nation — I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic,” the Voice coach, 41, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 10. “What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy. And in my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value.”

The EGOT winner shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with Teigen, 34. The pair announced in August that baby No. 3 was on the way. Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss the following month and wrote via Instagram that they had named their late son Jack.

Not only did the Utah native share an intimate look at her final moments with the infant in an emotional Instagram slideshow in October, but she penned a candid essay for Medium about her loss later that same month.

The Cravings author described her placenta abruption at the time, explaining, “We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. … [Jack] was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly.”

Legend said that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has “heard from so many people” since sharing her story.

“It’s been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things,” he noted on Tuesday. “Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you.”

When asked how they continue to stay so positive in the wake of their tragedy, the “All of Me” singer said, “Well, I think we have to.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2013 in Italy. They initially struggled to start a family and conceived their two children with the help of in vitro fertilization.