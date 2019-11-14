



It’s almost time! Kandi Burruss has a lot to do before her third child arrives via surrogate.

“Right now, we’re trying to finish the room!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at Apple’s Truth Be Told premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 11. “I’m trying to remember everything that I need to have so that we’re ready when she gets here. I’m super excited, but I’m feeling like I’m behind schedule as far as getting ready.”

Part of this comes from the fact that the reality star isn’t carrying baby No. 3. She previously welcomed daughter Riley, 17, in 2002 with her ex Russell Spencer and son Ace, 3, in 2016 with her husband, Todd Tucker.

“Because I’m not physically seeing my body change, it’s like [I] don’t keep track of the time the same,” the Bravo personality explained to Us. “Like, I should have had my baby’s room together a long time ago! I’m just judging it by when I see her … and I’m like, ‘Wow, OK. We’re getting there.’ But it took a long time for her to show. So it was like, ‘I got more time than I need!’ And now I’m like, ‘Whoa, we’re in a rush right now.’”

News broke in September that the Georgia native is expecting a bundle of joy via gestational carrier. She shared her surrogacy plans with Us exclusively in November 2018, explaining, “We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process. … We have two embryos that are still left from when we had Ace. So, we have two embryos left and we know they’re girls.”

The Xscape member was “nervous” and “kinda scared” at the time, saying, “I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”

Burruss told Us on Monday that that’s one of the reasons she has been so vocal about her journey. She could “lean on and talk to” Andy Cohen, but the singer didn’t know anyone else who had experienced the same thing. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, welcomed his son, Benjamin, now 9 months, in February via surrogate.

