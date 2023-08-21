Katharine McPhee is still mourning the loss of her and David Foster’s son’s nanny, Yadira Calito, after a fatal accident.

“Katharine is beyond devastated. They were all very close and considered their nanny to be a part of the family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are doing anything they can to support her family and are helping to make arrangements for her family or have at least offered to.”

The insider noted that it’s “going to take a lot of time” for both McPhee, 39, and Calito’s family to “digest, heal and cope.” The source also shared that McPhee is staying put to be there for her and Foster’s two-year-old son, Rennie.

“Katharine is not leaving her son’s side and isn’t leaving him unattended,” the insider explained. “Of course, he’s too young to absorb the reality of what happened, but it doesn’t take away from the pain that the situation has caused.”

Calito died earlier this month after being run over by an elderly woman at a Toyota dealership. Calito was 55.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department to Us, an 84-year-old woman drove a car into the customer reception area in San Fernando Valley on August 9. Calito was reportedly pinned under the vehicle and dragged for 20 feet. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A few days later, the Hamber Toyota dealership broke its silence on the death of Calito.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Yadira’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Megan Maybee, the dealership’s director of communications, told Us in a statement on August 17. “The loss of such a vibrant life in such tragic circumstances is a heavy burden to bear, and we share in their grief.”

Before news broke of the casualty, McPhee announced she was leaving her and Foster’s international tour early due to a “horrible tragedy” in their family. McPhee and Foster, 73, had been performing together throughout the summer and had two shows left.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” McPhee wrote via Instagram on August 11. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

The insider told Us that McPhee felt like she “disappointed” her fans for “having to cancel certain legs of her tour” following the accident, but feels like tending to her family is a “top priority.”