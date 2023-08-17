The Hamer Toyota dealership broke its silence on the death of Yadira Calito, who was the nanny for Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 2-year-old son, Rennie.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Yadira’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Megan Maybee, the dealership’s director of communications, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August 17. “The loss of such a vibrant life in such tragic circumstances is a heavy burden to bear, and we share in their grief.”

Calito, who was 55, died on Wednesday, August 9, after an 84-year-old woman at the dealership drove a car into the customer reception area in San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, August 15.

During the fatal accident, the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes, reportedly pinning Calito under the vehicle and dragging her for 20 feet. Calito was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver has not been arrested in relation to Calito’s death. (Two employees were also injured in the incident, but are expected to make full recoveries.)

“At Hamer Toyota, we take the safety of our customers and our community very seriously. We are fully cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department as they conduct their investigation into this unfortunate event,” the dealership’s statement continued on Thursday. “Our commitment is to ensure transparency, assist the LAPD in every possible way, and to learn from this incident so we can prevent such tragedies in the future.”

The message concluded: “In these moments of profound sadness, we ask our community to join us in remembering Yadira and extending our collective support to her loved ones.”

News broke about Calito’s tragic passing on August 11 after McPhee, 39, revealed she and Foster, 73, would be missing the final two shows of their Asia tour due to a family emergency.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” McPhee wrote via Instagram at the time. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

McPhee and Foster, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed Rennie two years after their nuptials. Foster, for his part, is also the father of Allison, 53, Amy, 50, Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.