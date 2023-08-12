Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 2-year-old son Rennie’s nanny has died, according to multiple reports.

The news comes after McPhee, 39, revealed via Instagram on Friday, August 11, that she would be missing the final two shows of her and Foster’s Asia tour. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” the singer explained.

She continued: “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

TMZ later reported on Friday, August 11, that the couple considered their nanny, whose name has not been specified, a member of the family. No additional information surrounding the woman’s death has been revealed.

Us Weekly has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — have been traveling on their David Foster & Friends tour over the course of the summer. The first of their final Asia shows was scheduled for Saturday, August 12, in Jakarta, Indonesia. No word on how the family’s tragic news will affect upcoming performance dates has been announced.

Several celebrities and fans took to the comments section of McPhee’s post to offer their condolences. “Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️,” wrote Nicole Scherzinger. Linda Thompson, meanwhile, commented, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

McPhee and Foster, who is 34 years her senior, first sparked romance rumors in May 2017. “When Kat talks about David, her face lights up,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2017. “She’s really so happy … The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.” The two got engaged one year later.

News broke that the duo were expecting their first child together broke in October 2020. “[Katharine] wanted kids right away,” a second insider told Us at the time, adding, “Sara and Erin love Katharine and love her for their father.” (Foster is a father to six children from several previous relationships, including ex-wives B.J. Cook and Rebecca Dyer.)

The pair welcomed Rennie in February 2021. “Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” a rep for McPhee confirmed to Us. A source went on to add, “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

Later that year, McPhee opened up about spending time with her little one exclusively with Us. “Right now, I feel like he’s a really good combination of the both of us,” she gushed in October 2021. “A lot of people say he looks just like his dad — I see it a lot, but a good combination I would say.”

She continued: “I’m looking forward to the standing, walking stage. Parents are, like, ‘Oh you don’t want him to walk for as long as possible,’ but you know, it will just be a fun kind of transition,” the singer said. “He hasn’t started crawling yet, but I really enjoyed watching him learn how to sit up. That was really fun. That was a really exciting milestone.”