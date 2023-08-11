Katharine McPhee is ending her international tour early in light of an unexpected family incident.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with [a] heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” McPhee, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 11. “David [Foster] and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

She added: “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

The American Idol alum and Foster, 73, had been on the road together in Asia throughout the summer. The couple, who wed in 2018, took their David Foster & Friends act to Singapore earlier this month before they were slated to appear in Indonesia. The Jakarta run was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 12, at the Sentul International Convention Centre.

McPhee and Foster have not announced whether he will continue on with the performance in McPhee’s absence. The twosome also did not reveal specifics about the tragedy as their celebrity friends offered their support.

“Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️,” Nicole Scherzinger wrote in an Instagram comment.

Linda Thompson, for her part, added: “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜.”

McPhee’s announcement comes weeks after she claimed that she narrowly avoided an armed robbery in Los Angeles. “Omg missed this by probably a few hours,” she wrote via Instagram on August 3, resharing news footage about an alleged crime that took place at Los Angeles eatery Craig’s.

McPhee and Foster welcomed their first child together, son Rennie, in February 2021.

“Right now, I feel like he’s a really good combination of the both of us,” McPhee exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 of her “smiley and happy” baby boy. “A lot of people say he looks just like his dad — I see it a lot, but a good combination I would say.”

The Smash alum continued at the time: “I’m looking forward to the standing, walking stage. Parents are, like, ‘Oh you don’t want him to walk for as long as possible,’ but you know, it will just be a fun kind of transition. He hasn’t started crawling yet, but I really enjoyed watching him learn how to sit up. That was really fun. That was a really exciting milestone.”

McPhee is also the stepmother of Foster’s five children from past relationships, including Erin and Sara Foster.