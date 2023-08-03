Katharine McPhee Narrowly Misses Armed Robbery at Restaurant

Katharine McPhee revealed that she narrowly missed being caught up in an armed robbery at a West Hollywood hotspot.

McPhee, 39, shared her experience while commenting on a clip from KTLA 5’s coverage of the event — which occurred at the celebrity-frequented restaurant Craig’s. “Omg missed this by probably a few hours,” the American Idol alum wrote on Thursday, August 3, in response to Instagram account @streetpeopleofbeverlyhills’ reposting of KTLA 5’s news story.

The Los Angeles outlet reported that two men armed with semi automatic guns robbed two other people early Thursday morning at Craig’s. The robbers then allegedly fled the scene in a white Sedan driven by a third person.

McPhee has previously been spotted dining at the eatery with her husband, David Foster. In May, the pair — who share son Rennie, 2 — were seen celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Craig’s with friends.

The musicians first met in 2006 when Foster, 73, was a guest mentor on American Idol while McPhee was competing on the reality series. Foster even played the piano at McPhee’s first wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008. One year after McPhee and Cokas, 58, finalized their divorce in 2016, the singer sparked romance speculation with Foster when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The following July, McPhee’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair were engaged. They tied the knot in June 2019, with a source telling Us at the time that the ceremony was “really intimate” and “magical.”

After the nuptials, McPhee became stepmom to Foster’s five daughters: Amy, 50, whom he shares with ex-wife B.J. Cook, Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, whom he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, and Allison, 53, whom he placed up for adoption when he was 20 and reconnected with when she was an adult.

Although McPhee is younger than all but one of Foster’s daughters — the couple have a nearly 35-year age gap — her stepdaughters have sang her praises over the years. When Foster raised eyebrows by sharing a photo of McPhee’s postpartum bikini body in December 2021, his daughter Erin emphasized that the image was the real deal.

“If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” Erin commented on an Instagram upload of the snap. “The photo [my dad posted of her] wasn’t altered or filtered, and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

As for expanding her and Foster’s brood, McPhee said that she would “love to have another baby” during a January appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so.”