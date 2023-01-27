Taking their time! Katharine McPhee and David Foster aren’t in a hurry to give son Rennie a sibling just yet.

“I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” the American Idol season 5 alum, 38, said during her Friday, January 27, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so.”

McPhee went on to gush over life with her 23-month-old, adding: “I love being a mom, I really love it.”

The California native and Foster, 73, tied the knot in London in June 2019 after two years of dating. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the Smash alum was expecting her first child with the Canadian musician, who has five daughters from previous relationships. (Foster was married four times before exchanging vows with McPhee, most recently to Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.)

A rep for McPhee confirmed to Us in February 2021 that the Broadway vet gave birth to a baby boy. Later that year, McPhee opened up about Rennie’s “smiley and happy” demeanor and his biggest milestones.

“Right now, I feel like he’s a really good combination of the both of us,” she exclusively told Us of the infant in October 2021. “A lot of people say he looks just like his dad — I see it a lot, but a good combination I would say.”

Rennie wasn’t crawling at the time, but his mom was “looking forward” to seeing her little one on the move. “Parents are like, ‘Oh, you don’t want him to walk for as long as possible,’ but you know, it will just be a fun kind of transition,” she explained. “He hasn’t started crawling yet, but I really enjoyed watching him learn how to sit up. That was really fun. That was a really exciting milestone.”

McPhee has continued to share glimpses of her son as he’s grown — and he’s even taken interest in a few instruments. In July 2022, Rennie played with a tiny drum set in a sweet Instagram Story video. However, McPhee isn’t so sure the toddler has inherited his parents’ musical genes.

“So far I would say his singing isn’t his strong suit,” she teased on Friday. “I mean, he’s under 2, so I’m not trying to be too critical here.”

While baby No. 2 might not be on the table right now, Foster previously praised his wife’s “fantastic” parenting skills while raising Rennie. “We are having the best time,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022.

McPhee chimed in that she tries to “cherish” every moment — even the hard ones. “It’s just great being a mom. I love it. … It’s just so precious because it’s a moment in time that is not going to last forever,” she said.