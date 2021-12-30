Clapping back with confidence! One day after David Foster posted an Instagram photo of Katharine McPhee rocking a bikini, she defended her post-baby body with another bathing suit shot.

“I’m sorry but we are not sorry,” the singer, 37, captioned a Wednesday, December 29, post referencing the 72-year-old composer’s previous social media upload. “For all of you who can’t deal with it, maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that — most people do.”

The Los Angeles native noted that she lost her baby weight “without dieting,” writing, “Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?”

The American Idol alum concluded with a defense of Foster’s Tuesday, December 28, caption — “What baby?” — since his followers were “freaking out” over it.

“Seriously get a life,” the “Open Toes” singer wrote. “Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say, ‘Oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate. Byyeeee.”

Michael Bublé‘s wife, Luisana Lopilato, commented on the Instagram post with clapping emojis, while Erin Foster added, “If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to. The photo wasn’t altered or filtered, and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

McPhee and David welcomed their now-10-month-old son, Rennie, in February, and the actress spoke the following month about the body-image “challenges” she experienced while pregnant.

“It just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time,” the Masked Singer alum explained during a “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode in March. “Feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was shocking and upsetting and concerning for me because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked. … Suddenly, the cues felt really different, and I didn’t know how to interpret them. When I did eat, I would feel really full, and it was very confusing. Suddenly I didn’t have any of it figured out.”

The songwriter subsequently spoke to a therapist, which made her feel “so much better that [she] wasn’t alone in that headspace.”