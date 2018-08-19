Katharine McPhee isn’t the only one! Sara Foster opened up to Us Weekly about her father, David Foster, and how her pals have always eyed him as a potential suitor.

“He’s like forever young,” the 90210 alum, 37, told Us on Saturday, August 18, at the Amazon Back to School Prep event in Malibu. “His essence and his aura is that of like a 40-year-old,” she said of the 68-year-old music producer. “My 30-year-old friends have always wanted to date him. Always!”

As for the record producer’s recent engagement to the American Idol alum, who is 34 years his junior, Sara says she thinks “people need to just get over it” and “mind your own business.”

She also gushed to Us about her adoration for Katharine, saying that she’s “known her for a really long time, and I think she’s a really, really lovely girl.” She also noted that “the age difference means nothing.”

This isn’t the first time Sara has spoken candidly about her father’s relationship with Katharine. “We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” she told Us in December 2017. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

A rep for McPhee confirmed to Us Weekly in July that the pair were engaged. Days later, the singer hit back at trolls who criticized their love and questioned her upcoming nuptials.

After social media users referred to David as her “dad,” the Scorpion star responded: “Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me.”

