Multiple reports have provided insight into Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s son Rennie’s nanny’s cause of death.

Yadira Calito died after an elderly woman at a Toyota dealership ran her over with an SUV, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported on Tuesday, August 15.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department to Us Weekly, an 84-year-old woman drove a car into the customer reception area in San Fernando Valley on Wednesday, August 9. Calito, 55, was reportedly pinned under the vehicle and dragged for 20 feet and then rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She was then pronounced dead.

The elderly woman hit the gas instead of the brakes, and injured two employees (who are expected to make full recoveries) at the dealership as well. The driver has not been arrested in relation to Calito’s death.

“The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was summoned to the scene, to work alongside the dealership’s peer support team, in offering compassionate crisis support to witnesses and coworkers. Though early reports suggest this was a tragic accident, circumstances surrounding the collision remain the focus of an active investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division,” the officials told Us. “A positive identification of the decedent, as well as the specific cause, time and manner of her death, will be determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.”

The news of Calito’s death made headlines after McPhee, 39, announced on Friday, August 11, that she would be missing the final two shows of her and Foster’s Asia tour.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” McPhee wrote. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

Hours later, multiple reports stated that McPhee traveled back to Los Angeles after the passing of her 2-year-old son’s nanny. The singer has yet to publicly address Calito’s tragic death.

McPhee, who exchanged vows with Foster, 73, in 2019, gave birth to their son two years after their nuptials. Foster is also the father of Allison, 53, Amy, 50, Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

Since welcoming her first child, McPhee has been open about watching Rennie grow up. .

“He’s still not crawling but has six teeth so that’s a pretty big [deal]. I mean, for a 7-month-old, it’s kind of a lot. It’s like a mouth full of teeth,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Right now, I feel like he’s a really good combination of both [me and David]. A lot of people say he looks just like his dad — I see it a lot, but a good combination I would say.”

McPhee shared at the time that she was excited to see her little one hit major milestones, adding, “I’m looking forward to the standing, walking stage. Parents are, like, ‘Oh you don’t want him to walk for as long as possible,’ but you know, it will just be a fun kind of transition. He hasn’t started crawling yet, but I really enjoyed watching him learn how to sit up. That was really fun.”

Earlier this year, McPhee revealed she wasn’t in a rush to expand her family with Foster.

“I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January. “We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so. I love being a mom, I really love it.”