Bonding with her baby brother! Mindy Kaling’s 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, is loving life as a big sister after Spencer’s birth.

“Everything is going super well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Office alum’s newborn. “She’s so excited about being a new mom again. Katherine absolutely adores Spencer, and the adjustment to being a big sister has been smooth and easy.”

The insider adds, “Mindy is thrilled to have grown her family.” Earlier this month, the actress, 41, revealed that she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Surprise! Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Read article

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” the Massachusetts native told Stephen Colbert at the time. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

The Mindy Project alum tweeted later that same week: “Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the [coronavirus] pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk.”

The Emmy nominee went on to write that her infant was “happy and healthy,” noting that Katherine was “obsessed with him” and his “toys.”

Kaling joked, “It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now.”

The Why Not Me? author became a mom in December 2017 when Katherine arrived and has yet to reveal her kids’ paternities. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” the Golden Globe nominee explained to The New York Times in June 2019.

That same year, Kaling revealed that her former costar B.J. Novak is her eldest child’s godfather. “B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” the Nothing Like I Imagined author told Good Housekeeping in May 2019 of the actor, also 41. “He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

The Punk’d alum’s visits allow Kaling to “go take a shower or go work out,” she exclusively told Us in December 2019. “He’s great.”