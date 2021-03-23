Rainbow baby! Nathan Kress‘ wife, London Kress, gave birth to their second child, another baby girl, on Friday, March 20.

“Now, almost exactly one year since lockdown began, our lives have drastically changed again,” London captioned an Instagram slideshow of hospital pics. “But, our sweet one, this change has been one of hope and light. You have signified life to us, after so much life has tragically been taken. You have been a rainbow in the cloudy days of COVID, and a rainbow baby to us personally. Evie means ‘life,’ and Elise stems from a family name (including my middle name) that means ‘God’s promise.’ You are ‘God’s promise of life’ to us, baby girl. You are a child of hope. We love you deeply, Evie Elise Kress.”

The iCarly postalum added with a of his own: “And just like that, three became four. … My wife is superhuman and doing extremely well. My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can’t seem to stop crying.”

Nathan shared their pregnancy news in October 2020, writing via Instagram: “Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl No. 2 is well on the way!! After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far. Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!”

In the actor’s sweet social media upload, he smiled at his 3-year-old daughter, Rosie, while London, also 28, held an apple to her stomach.

The then-pregnant star shared another photo at the time of the toddler pressing another apple to her bump. “Our newest Baby Kress, after multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen,” London captioned her Instagram slideshow. “It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you! You were the size of an apple in these photos taken a couple weeks ago, and we are not taking for granted each week that you continue to grow (it’s amazing we’re almost halfway through the pregnancy!) We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by Mommy, Daddy and your big sister, Rosie! We know that everything happens for a reason and you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl.”

She and the former Nickelodeon star tied the knot in November 2015 in Los Angeles and announced their first pregnancy two years later.

“You can find me on my porch, in my rocking chair, polishing my shotgun, for the next 18 to 40 years,” the California native wrote via Instagram in August 2017.

Rosie arrived in December of that same year, which left the new dad “an emotional wreck in a good way,” he told his Instagram followers at the time.

Nathan called his wife a “rockstar saint” while celebrating Mother’s Day in 2019. “The way that you love and nurture our girl is magical, and I’m so blessed that I get to watch you do it every day,” he captioned a touching Instagram tribute. “Thank you for setting Rosie’s foundation in kindness, integrity and humility. You’re modeling the life of a beautifully imperfect woman of God, and if she turns out just like you, she’s gonna be A-OK.”