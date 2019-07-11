



Nothing new! Irina Shayk revealed how she has stayed the same since welcoming her daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, Lea De Seine.

“You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you’re living in a lie,” the supermodel, 33, said in Harper Bazaar’s Summer Digital Issue cover story, published on Thursday, July 11. “Tell me one reason why, just because you’re a mother, that you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don’t believe in that. I really don’t. Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? … Tell me why. Tell me one reason!”

She added, “I don’t believe in that. I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life.”

The Victoria’s Secret model and the actor, 44, welcomed their daughter, now 2, in March 2017. This June, news broke of their split after more than four years of dating.

When it comes to coparenting the toddler, “they both want to keep it civil for [Lea’s] sake,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.”

The insider went on to say that the pair had been acting single for awhile. “It was obvious their romantic relationship was over,” the source told Us at the time. “They’ve been coparenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up.”

In September 2018, the Grammy winner gushed to NPR about fatherhood. “Having a child and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” Cooper said.

