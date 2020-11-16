An eventful day! Jade Roper’s 3-year-old daughter, Emerson, gained a baby brother and lost a tooth back-to-back.

“We had a little bit of a crazy day,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, wrote on her Sunday, November 15, Instagram Story. “Emmy fell and lost a tooth. It was scary and hard on everyone, but she seems to be doing better now and thankfully nothing serious happened.”

The former reality star went on to share a “precious” video of her toddler trying to eat after the incident. “I can’t eat the banana right here because I’m missing [a tooth],” the little one told her dad, Tanner Tolbert.

The Bachelorette alum, also 33, said from behind the camera: “Show me how you eat it. See? You can do it. … Can you give me a smile? That’s a good-looking smile. I know that was scary, huh?”

Emerson’s accident came one day after Roper gave birth to her and Tolbert’s third child. The infant, whose name has yet to be released, joined his big sister and brother, Brooks, 15 months, on Saturday, November 14.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Roper captioned her first selfie with the newborn. “Can’t wait to share all the magic with you and share our birth story!! Right now we are soaking in all these beautiful, new moments. Thank you for all the love and support and for holding space for our little family in your hearts. I’m one grateful mama.”

The Missouri native added with a post of his own at the time: “Officially outnumbered.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation members showed their support in the comments. “You guys are amazing!” Tenley Molzahn wrote, while Bekah Martinez commented, “BOOM just like that!!! He’s beautiful!”

Tolbert and the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in 2016 in California. Emerson arrived the following year, followed by Brooks in July 2019.

On Sunday, Roper shared a sweet shot of her daughter holding her youngest sibling, writing, “Emmy can’t get enough baby snuggles. We all love him so very much, even Brooksy laughs and smiles at him! I love how when a new baby enters the family, it feels like they’ve always been here and life before them doesn’t even seem imaginable anymore. He’s absolutely meant to be ours.”