



Jana Kramer isn’t afraid to admit that she’s going to have a hard time when her 9-month-old son, Jace, starts dating.

“I won’t even care [about my daughter, Jolie, dating],” the One Tree Hill alum, 35, recently told Us Weekly exclusively at iHeart Radio’s CoCal Country at the Brewery. “It’s the girls that my son brings home. … They need to bring me a really nice bottle of wine and treat my son amazing. I’m going to grill them and sit them down. It’s going to be tough.”

Her husband, Mike Caussin, added, “They’re never going to be good enough. I’m going to be a fly on the wall, just enjoying it.”

The “Good Enough” singer and the retired professional football player, 32, welcomed their baby boy in November 2018 — but Kramer actually wanted another daughter.

“Real talk, I really wanted another girl,” the “Whine Down” podcast host wrote on Instagram in April. “BUT, after having Jace, I seriously want a million more boys. I’m OBSESSED with him and I can’t imagine not having this little guy. I’m so grateful we were blessed with another baby and I’m beyond blessed it was a boy.”

The actress went on to write, “I can already tell the momma son relationship is unlike any other! His future wife is screwed because I will be a monster in law because he’s my baby boyyyyyy!!!!!!”

She and the athlete wed in 2015 and renewed their vows two years later after Caussin cheated and went to rehab for a sex addiction. The pair welcomed Jolie in 2016 and Jace in 2018, but have no plans to add any more babies to their brood.

In April, the former NFL player had a vasectomy, but Kramer told Us exclusively, “We might adopt later in life.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

