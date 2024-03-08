Janelle Brown is “grateful” that she got photos taken with all six of her children before son Garrison’s unexpected death.

“I had all my children together last Christmas,” the Sister Wives star, 54, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 8. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

In the photo, Brown posed with kids Garrison, Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Maddie and Logan’s respective spouses, Caleb Brush and Michelle Petty, also joined the group as they were all smiles in a forest. Additionally, Caleb and Maddie’s three children stood next to their grandma.

Janelle shares her six children with ex-husband Kody Brown, whom she separated from in December 2022. (Kody, 55, is also a father of 12 other children, whom he shares with exes Meri Brown and Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown, respectively.)

News broke on Tuesday, March 5, that Garrison (born Robert Garrison Brown) had died at the age of 25.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle and Kody wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison had been found unconscious in his Flagstaff, Arizona, apartment earlier that day. Law enforcement officials revealed in a police report obtained by Us Weekly that he had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police report also noted that Janelle was concerned about Garrison’s behavior after he shared an odd message in their family group chat.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote, per the police documents.

According to Janelle, Garrison did not respond to any follow-up messages. His roommate, Addison Miele, also noted in the report that Garrison had been struggling with depression and alcohol.

“All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others,” Miele later told Us in a Thursday, March 7, statement. “He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord. He is a good person and someone I look up to.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.